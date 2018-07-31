24Hrs Hops On "Juicy" New Track

The fresh sound was cooked up in Dr Maleek's kitchen

July 31, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: 24hrs at day 2 of the Radio Broadcast Center, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

© Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

24Hrs just hopped on a brand new track from rapper and producer, Dr Maleek.

The new vibe sounds super "Juicy" and also happens to be the latest release from the rapper, following his song with fellow 24 Dollas rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, on "Lit X3."

Get a first listen to the fresh new track, here:

We also think this track sounds familiar... kind of like Chris Brown and Tyga's "Ayo:"

Tags: 
Juicy
Dr Maleek

