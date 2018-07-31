24Hrs Hops On "Juicy" New Track

24Hrs just hopped on a brand new track from rapper and producer, Dr Maleek.

The new vibe sounds super "Juicy" and also happens to be the latest release from the rapper, following his song with fellow 24 Dollas rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, on "Lit X3."

Get a first listen to the fresh new track, here:

We also think this track sounds familiar... kind of like Chris Brown and Tyga's "Ayo:"