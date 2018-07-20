21 Savage Sings SZA, Ja Rule, R. Kelly, Sade

The "Hot Spot" rapper covers "The Weekend," "Your Body's Callin," "I Cry," and more

July 20, 2018
LA
120 May 2018 - Las Vegas, NV - 21 Savage. 2018 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

21 Savage was for sure feelin' himself, or maybe in his feelings, when he posted up some video of him singing SZA, Sade, Ja RuleR. Kelly, SWV, and even Faith Evans.

Wherever his feelings were at, the man was certainly feeling soulful.

It almost seems like Savage was walking around his house jamming out to his favorite soul playlist and said: "let me put these on my story."

"Your Body's Callin," "I Cry," "The Weekend," "When U Cry," and "Soon As I Get Home," are a few of the songs he sang on his story.

Catch 21 Savage singing SZA, Ja Rule, SWV, R. Kelly, and more below:

