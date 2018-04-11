WATCH: Parents React to XXXTentacion's "Sad!"

Before Will Smith became a Hollywood legend, he and DJ Jazzy Jeff were an up-and-coming hip-hop duo who made their name dropping a handful of hits, including one timeless track with a message that still holds true three decades later. That song was 1988's "Parents Just Don't Understand" -- click here to relive that OG banger.

So, obviously, some things never change. Parents still probably "don't get" most of the music we're listening to, but it's okay because it's still really funny to see their reactions. Which is exactly what our friends at FBE did recently with three tracks from XXXTentacion.

Watch below as parents listen and react to "Sad!" and "Changes" off ?, and "Jocelyn Flores" off 17.

As most of his fans know, many of XXXTentacion's lyrics are about deep, dark thoughts including suicide and depression. The Florida rapper has also been very open about his own battles with depression.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

For more info, head over to ImListening.org.