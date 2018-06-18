Rihanna Says She's In the Studio

Looks like new Riri is on its way

June 18, 2018
Kyle McCann
Rihanna attending the European premiere of Oceans 8, held at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London

PA Images/SIPA USA

Brand new Rihanna may be coming sooner than we anticipated!

It's been two whole years since Rihanna's last album, ANTI, and fans have been eagerly waiting for new music. Well, over the weekend, Rihanna let a secret slip when she told Graham Norton, host of the Graham Norton Show in the U.K., that she is in fact IN. THE. STUDIO!

This comes just a couple months after NME reported that Rihanna may be getting ready to release two albums/double album.

Tags: 
Rihanna

