Rich Homie Quan Drops Video for "Never Fold"
Apparently, he's a Kevin Durant fan!
July 11, 2018
July is turning out to be a busy month for Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan.
While the rapper is in the middle of his Rich as in Spirit tour in support of his debut album, Rich as in Spirit, he also recently dropped an official video for the record's latest single. Sporting a Kevin Durant jersey, Coach Quan hypes his youth basketball team up before running them through drills in "Never Fold."
Check out the inspiring full visual below: