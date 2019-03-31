Nipsey Hussle Shot and Killed in Los Angeles

GRAMMY-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Gunfire reportedly erupted outside the 33-year-old's clothing store, Marathon Clothing, injuring at least two people and killing the rapper. Details are still coming in, though we do know that no arrests were immediately made.

Victory Lap, Hussle's debut album, was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards earlier this year.

News of Hussle's death quickly spread across the internet, with some of most famous fans offering their condolences.

Maaaan this got me sick... prayers to @LaurenLondon and the rest of the family ---- #RIPNipsey — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 1, 2019