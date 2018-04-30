Offset and 21 Savage Drop Blazing New "Hot Spot" Track

Last year's three-way collab between Offset, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin was a straight fire! If you haven't listened yet, grab it now, because Without Warning gave us a handful of bangers like "Ghostface Killers" with Travis Scott and "Ric Flair Drip."

But the latest collaboration from 1/3 of Migos and Savage could be the hottest yet. Offset and Savage have teamed up again for a brand new track called "Hot Spot." The track debuted yesterday on WORLDSTARHIPHOP.COM's YouTube Channel.

Want to see what's good? Watch the NSFW video below: