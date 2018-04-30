Offset of Migos performs onstage at the 2017 BET Awards / 21 Savage (Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) during the Budweiser Made In America Music Festival

Daniel DeSlover-imageSPACE / Frank Micelotta-PictureGroup

Offset and 21 Savage Drop Blazing New "Hot Spot" Track

The track details the rappers' pre-fame life

April 30, 2018
Kyle McCann

Last year's three-way collab between Offset, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin was a straight fire! If you haven't listened yet, grab it now, because Without Warning gave us a handful of bangers like "Ghostface Killers" with Travis Scott and "Ric Flair Drip." 

But the latest collaboration from 1/3 of Migos and Savage could be the hottest yet. Offset and Savage have teamed up again for a brand new track called "Hot Spot." The track debuted yesterday on WORLDSTARHIPHOP.COM's YouTube Channel.

Want to see what's good? Watch the NSFW video below:

 

