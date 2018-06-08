LOOK: 'Queen' Nicki Minaj Reveals New Album Artwork

Nicki certainly does look... royal?

June 8, 2018
Kyle McCann
Nicki Minaj

USA Today / SIPA USA

Hip-hop's reigning QueenNicki Minaj, has graced fans with a little teaser of what they can expect later this summer when that highly-anticipated new album drops.

Calling it her best yet, Nicki took to Twitter to share the artwork for Queen, which drops on August 10. Check it out:

Minaj announced back in May that she was going to push Queen's release to August. But not to disappoint fans too much, she also said to expect a few surprises between June 11 and June 15. Stay tuned!!!

Tags: 
Nicki Minaj
Queen