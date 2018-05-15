LISTEN: Juicy J Releases Unheard "Plain Jane (Remix)" Verse

Last year's "Plain Jane" from A$AP Ferg and its subsequent remix featuring Nicki Minaj have proven to be smash hits, thanks in large part to Juicy J.

Hip-hop heads may have noticed that "Plain Jane" not only samples Juicy J rhymes from the Tear Da Club Up Thugs classic "Slob on My Knob," but the song and video are kind an homage to Three 6 Mafia legend. Earlier today, Juicy J took to social media to share his full verse for the "Plain Jane (Remix)" that no one got to hear. Listen to the one minute, NSFW verse below: