LISTEN: Blocboy JB Freestyles Over Three 6 Mafia's "Who Run It"

Nearly 20 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee, Three 6 Mafia dropped one of the most iconic rhymes of the 2000s with "Who Run It." BlocBoy JB, also in Memphis, Tennessee, was four-years-old at the time.

So perhaps it's fitting that the up-and-comer from Grind City decided to share a freestyle of "Who Run It," maybe as an homage to the Memphis OGs. Take a listen as the "Rover 2.0" rapper keeps the late 90s/early 00s references alive with references to Charles Barkley, Kurt Angle and more. Blocboy even updates it with a modern sports name-drop, "Put two up in your back, John Wall you." Listen to the full freestyle below:

Blocboy says his new project should be out very, very soon. No word yet on if it will have his recent singles on it or not. Of course, his "Look Alive" collab with Drake has continued to climb the charts and "Rover 2.0," featuring 21 Savage, also appears to be on the verge of being a hit. Check out the video for that track below: