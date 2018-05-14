LISTEN: Andre 3000 Drops Two Tracks Out of Nowhere

It's been a minute since we've heard anything from André 3000, and most fans have been curious if we'd ever hear anything at all.

Well, fittingly, Mother's Day (May 13) was the day fans got a special surprise from one half of Outkast. Seemingly out of nowhere, 3 Stacks joined Instagram and then released two new tracks.

Posting an old photo of him and his mom, who passed a few years ago, André went on to reveal his plan for releasing a pair of tracks titled "Look Ma No Hands" (check out the full 17-minute instrumental by clicking here) and an ode to both his late mother and father, who also passed a few years ago as well, called "Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)." Check that track out below:

Dré also shared the lyrics to "Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)" on his newly created Instagram account.