Lil B Remixes Childish Gambino Hit 'This Is America' on New Mixtape

The BasedGod is back. Lil B just dropped a 34-track mixtape, which includes a remix of the Childish Gambino hit "This Is America."

Lil B unleashed Options overnight, it's his follow-up to Platinum Flame which dropped back in May. Among the 34 tracks is a "This Is America" remix called "This Is The BasedGod." It's track #11. Listen to the entire NSFW mixtape below:

The 34th and final song on Options is “My House,” a collaboration with Metro Boomin. Cop the full set by clicking here.