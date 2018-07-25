Kendrick Lamar to Make Acting Debut on 50 Cent's Hit Show 'Power'

The episode will air on Sunday, July 29

July 25, 2018
Kyle McCann
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden / Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the Season 5 World Premiere of "Power" at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, on June 28,2018.

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY / Anthony Behar-SIPA USA

If Kendrick Lamar can act with as much skill as he rhymes, he may score himself an Emmy in his debut.

K. Dot is set to make his worldwide acting debut this coming Sunday (July 29) when he joins 50 Cent on the Starz show Power. Lamar's exact role in Sunday hasn't been revealed yet, but his performance has already drawn praise from the show's executive producer.

Power is currently in its fifth season. Among 50, who plays drug dealer Kanan Starks, Power also stars Omari Hardwick (For Colored Girls), Joseph Sikora (Jack Reacher), La La Anthony (Think Like a Man) and Jerry Ferrara (Entourage). 

  

 

