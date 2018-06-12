It's Official: Iggy Azalea to Release 'Surviving the Summer' in July

It's been a wild half decade for Iggy Azalea, filled with an awful lot of highs and lows.

In just five years, Azalea has gone from an unknown Australian MC, to dropping The New Classic, to complete uncertainty regarding new music. However, we may be ready to close the door on the past. Azalea took to Twitter to make what we're calling an official announcement.

My record label, Island records, is changing presidents this month.

We have to allow time for everyone in the company to re-organise,

its a big change!

Im really happy to welcome the new Island Records president,

cant wait to release this EP with him leading the team! https://t.co/gTXuKJqenH — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 8, 2018

Also - Since i cant seem to speak about anything without being asked -

when is the EP dropping: S.T.S is dropping July 6th. #TheMoreYouKnow — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 8, 2018

The new record, Surviving the Summer, will likely feature her latest single, "Savior," featuring Quavo of Migos. Earlier this year, we had the chance to catch up with Azalea to play a little game where we asked her to describe Quavo and some of the other famous people she's worked with... using only 3 Words: