Future and Franch Montana Link Up for Spacey New "NASA" Track

Just before the end of the year Future surprised fans by dropping a track called "Do It Like," and then to kick off the new year he goes and drops "NASA."

The spaced-out single with French Montana follows "Do It Like" with frequent collaborator Young Thug. The back-to-back tracks now have fans hoping that new music could be on the way in 2019.

Of course, Future kept plenty busy last year dropping his collab album Juice Wrld, curating the soundtrack to the Superfly film, and releasing his only-sort-of-solo effort in the Beast Mode 2 mixtape.

But, you never know. Future always seems to be working and always seems to have some fire under his sleeve.