EXCLUSIVE: Mike Posner Was Super-Paranoid Next To 2 Chainz and Usher

Plus, Mike Posner & The Legendary Mike Posner Band Perform on The Late Late Show

October 30, 2018
Kyle McCann
Mike Posner walking on the red carpet at The T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

L.E. Baskow/LeftEye Images/Sipa USA)/Sipa USA

The man behind the beard is back!

Related: Watch Mike Posner Chapter I: The Internship

As we continue looking into the life of Mike Posner, it's time now for a special glimpse into one of those moments that was almost too surreal for the "Song About You" singer. Posner tells us in Chapter II about the one time he found himself in the studio with 2 ChanizUsher, and some secondhand smoke.

Meanwhile, Posner is hitting the late night circuit promoting his new single. He stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night with his band, The Legendary Mike Posner Band, to perform "Song About You." Check it out:

 

Tags: 
Mike Posner
Song About You

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tamar vs. Monica WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kylie and Travis Buy Mansion WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rajon Rondo: 'Chris Paul Is Not A Good Guy' WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: How Will & Jada Got Together... And Almost Didn't! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rae Carruth's Prison Release WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: No Halftime For Rihanna WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes