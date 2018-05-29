Drake Proclaims "I'm Upset" in Brand New 'Scorpion' Track

It's almost like Drake has new music coming out every week.

Whether it's a new single off his upcoming Scorpion album or fellow rappers tapping Drizzy to turn their single into a hot track, Drake seems like he's trying to make sure no one forgets his name this summer. Of course, when Scorpion drops next month, we probably won't want to forget about Drake.

Meanwhile, the Canadian superstar used the Memorial Day weekend to drop a new track off the upcoming album. Take a listen to the fiery verses from "I'm Upset" below:

If you can't get enough of Drake, remember he is hitting the road this summer with Migos beginning in July. No doubt that that will be a hot ticket!