Did Rich The Kid Sign a 9-Year-Old to His Label?

We have reason to believe that Rich The Kid may have signed a 9-year-old internet sensation to his Rich Forever label.

We're not sure why, honestly, or if would greatly kill Kid's cred, or if it's all just a publicity thing. Either way, at least according to Instagram, Lil Tay has been spending some time flexin' with the "New Freezer" rapper lately. Check out the post below:

This comes after previous posts on the self-proclaimed youngest flxer of the century's IG with the likes of Chief Keef and Lil Pump. Meanwhile, Tay also finds herself at the moment caught up in a bit of a beef with a couple other internet famous young women in Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. "Cash Me Outside" girl.