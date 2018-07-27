Cardi B Announces She Will Not Tour With Bruno Mars

Well, looks like Cardi B has learned the first lesson of parenthood -- it's tough!

The new mom, with Migos hubby Offset, took to Instagram to let fans know that she will not be hitting the road with Bruno Mars this fall. Citing both her doctor's advice and her own physical ability to be on tour, the "I Like It" rapper posted this:

It's not great news for anyone who had hoped to see Cardi live this fall, but at least those who already have tickets to the 24k Magic tour will be able to hear her!!! Check out what Bruno posted in response: