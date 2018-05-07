A$AP Ferg & Elle Fanning Shine on 1960s Cover

There must be something about the 1960's hit "Moon River" that makes a lot of people want to cover it. The latest version is out now and it features hitmaker A$AP Ferg collaborating with Hollywood star Elle Fanning.

Earlier this year, Frank Ocean released his version of the pop song made famous by Audry Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Now, it's the "Plain Jane" rapper's turn. Ferg and Fanning have teamed up for an updated version as part of an ad for Tiffany & Co. Check it out below:

Check out the behind-the-scenes video of the pair making the track from the Tiffany's YouTube channel.