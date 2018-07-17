24hrs + Ty Dolla $ign Form 24 Dollas, Drop "Still Down"
Hear the new track and then tell us what you think
July 17, 2018
The collaboration between "What You Like" lyricist 24hrs and "OTW" hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign is already fire... if only for the name: 24 Dollas.
The two revealed plans back in May to team up on some new tracks, and today (June 17) we got the first of what should be a handful of bangers from the two.
Take a listen to "Still Down" in the NSFW video below, thanks to our friends at WORLDSTARHIPHIP:
Along with the release of "Still Down," 24 also tweeted yesterday that a yet-to-be-titled mixtape is coming as well.
It’s done . And a mixtape https://t.co/dmgJwLMxYn— 24HRS (@2fourhrs) July 17, 2018
So, back to "Still Down..." what do y'all think? Is it hot or not? Let us know in the poll below: