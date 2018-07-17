24hrs + Ty Dolla $ign Form 24 Dollas, Drop "Still Down"

The collaboration between "What You Like" lyricist 24hrs and "OTW" hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign is already fire... if only for the name: 24 Dollas.

The two revealed plans back in May to team up on some new tracks, and today (June 17) we got the first of what should be a handful of bangers from the two.

Take a listen to "Still Down" in the NSFW video below, thanks to our friends at WORLDSTARHIPHIP:

Along with the release of "Still Down," 24 also tweeted yesterday that a yet-to-be-titled mixtape is coming as well.

It’s done . And a mixtape https://t.co/dmgJwLMxYn — 24HRS (@2fourhrs) July 17, 2018

So, back to "Still Down..." what do y'all think? Is it hot or not? Let us know in the poll below: