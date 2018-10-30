Hip Hop Halloween Featuring Diddy, Lil Uzi Vert, Nas & More
See who stepped out in the hottest Halloween costume this year
The hip-hop and R&B world showed up and showed out for Halloween parties across the globe.
Related: The Best Wines to Pair With Your Halloween Candy
From Ty Dollar $ign and Lil Uzi Vert to Diddy and Nas, check out the get-ups some of your favorite stars are rockin'.
First though, credit where credit is due, no one did Halloween like singer Rita Ora. The British pop star busted out the most amazing Post Malone costume we've ever seen. We are legit still in awe of her commitment. If you haven't seen it yet, check it out here. Meanwhile, here are just some of our favorites from the hip-hop and R&B world. Check it out:
Diddy
Lil Uzi Vert
Nas
Miguel
savvy ? pic.twitter.com/YztTVxHMVa— Miguel (@Miguel) October 26, 2018
Ty Dolla $ign
Teyana Taylor
G-Eazy
Harvey Dent / 2 Face pic.twitter.com/jS9jf0jae8— G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) October 28, 2018
Tyga
Jermaine Dupri
Slim Thug