Wendy Williams's Husband Wants Spousal & Child Support

Wendy Williams cannot catch a break from her-soon-to-be-ex-husband Kevin Hunter. Wendy Williams filed for divorce after Hunter's mistriss gave birth, and fired him as producer of her talk-show and as her manager. Now he's demanding Wendy Williams to provide him with spousal support, child support for their 18-year-old son and is also requesting Wendy Williams to pay for their son's college tuition.

According to HotNew HipHop, there has been many efforts made to remove Hunter from all of William's accounts and finances. She's been suffering with issues of her addiction and alcoholism, and is in serious efforts change her life around.