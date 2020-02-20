Producer Ny'Asia's top 5 favorite Rihanna songs

February 20, 2020
In honor of Rihanna birthday today here is Producers Ny'Asia top 5 Favorite Rihanna songs 

1) Take a bow

2) Needed me

3) Work 

4) Man down

5) Loveeeeeee song

