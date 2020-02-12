Producer Ny'Asia's Topic of the Night: R.Kelly Granted Bail Hearing

R. Kelly could be released on bail within the next couple months after being in jail for months due to his sex crimes case in Illinois.R.Kelly lawyer Steven Greenberg had filied for a new bail hearing and he used R.Kelly’s old case as an example of why he should be granted bail he stated "Mr. Kelly never missed a single court date, from 2002 to 2008, on his previous case. The court did not consider that Mr. Kelly appeared for each and every day of his trial and was present when the jury’s verdict was read. The court never considered that Mr. Kelly has been aware of these federal investigations and yet did not abscond,".If R.Kelly is granted bail his lawyer said the judge should put him under home confinement with an ankle monitor, he also promised R.Kelly wouldn't contact minors and that he will barely be on the internet and social media.