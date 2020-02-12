Producer Ny'Asia's Topic of the Night: YK Osiris Says Your Favorite Rapper 'Don't Even Know How To Spell'

The new “King of R&B” YK Osiris recently told high school students in Jacksonville,Florida that "All your favorite rappers, they be dumb….,They can't hold a conversation for an hour. They don't even know how to spell," he then goes on to say "I swear to God, my right hand on the bible."Ever since the snippet of his speech went viral, of course the undefeated internet was quick to roast YK Osiris they laughed at how he didnt know which hand was his right hand but trying to say everyone favorite rapper is dumb. Lately YK Osiris has been doing alot of giving back and community services which came directly after his arrest for allegedly beating and biting his girlfriend.So fans are wondering what sparked all this giving back and the random speeches.