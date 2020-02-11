Summer Walker says She is Done With Making Music After 2020

Summer Walker made an interesting instagram story post and said "lol I'm dead… never making another song after 2020," and she left it at that,didn't explain why she said it. She just hit us with she done this is it after 2020.This wouldnt be the first time summer has something about being done with music. Summer has been super open about how she feels about the industry and how she deals with social anxiety and doesn't wanna perform anymore. Fans are upset and want an explanation and don't want summer walker to stop making music.