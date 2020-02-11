DaBaby's baby mother exposed him for allegedly getting another woman pregnant

DaBaby's baby mother MeMe says he is the the number 1 capper after finding text messages in his phone .Just last week the two were showing their love on Instagram,showing their trip to the Superbowl in Miami and them on the private jet chilling while she was rubbing his feet and the rest of their festivities.A week later, Da baby appears to be in the dog house due to the text messages found in his phone.MeMe went straight to Instagram to expose her man for allegedly getting another woman pregnant. On her Instagram Story, she posted a photo of DaBaby's text message conversation, which is from December 30. An unknown person tells him that she doesn't "feel good" and he responds by trying to set up a meetup and asking for their bank account information so he can pay for her ride.Me posted the screen shots with this caption in her Instagram story "Don't fall for the cap,Another child on the way and it ain't me." she continued to post "Your favorite rapper is the number 1 capper, Don't believe half of what social media is showing you." She then posted a video of her telling DaBaby, "I'm gonna show all your fans that you're policing your child's mother." Da baby responds on his instagram story and stated “ When your love, loyalty and selflessness gets taken for granted and everything you have to offer still aint enough… You better understand that’s GOD talking. Accept what is, make the adjustment, and deal with everything that come with it.” WHEWWWWW!!! What is happening to the couple everyone was just cheering for LAST week.