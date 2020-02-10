O.T. Genasis announced he is expecting with his Ex-Girlfriend Malika Haqq

Big congratulations to O.T Genasis as he announced that he is expecting a baby boy with his ex girlfriend malika haqq. Malika announced she was expecting about 5 months ago but never announced who the baby’s dad was,the world assumed it would be O.T Genasis but it was never confirmed. This past saturday O.T made an ig post with a filter from the beautiful baby shower with the caption "My son on da way...Give me a baby name now...GO!!!,". Congratulations to O.T Genasis and Malika!!!