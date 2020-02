Roddy Ricch has the longest-running rap album at the #1 on billboard since 50 Cent,dropped Get Rich or Die Tryin.He has officially become the first rapper since 50 to spend such a long time at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with his albumPlease Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.roddy ricch has also beat eminem as well!!! Wow big congratulations to roddy ricch.We cant wait to see what's next for him.