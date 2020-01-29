Shaquille O'Neal donating To Kobe's Charity

Shaq says he will continue to have his "Fun House" Super Bowl party this weekend in miami says all of the money he makes the night of the party will go toward Kobe's charity.He said "Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect on what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But, im thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do?Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So, let's do just that." This is a super nice way to honor kobe this weekend during the big game. R.I.P Kobe and Gigi and to everyone else who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash.