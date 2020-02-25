Producer Ny'Asia's Topic of the Night:Nicki Minaj returns home!!!!

Nicki Minaj has traveled back home to trinidad for carnival and she is looking stunning in her carnival outfit and she put the pregnancy rumors to rest with this outfit check it out below… ever since Nicki came back from "retirement" everything has been on point from the music to the outfits to all her funny tweets and instagram post we love to see happiness. What your thoughts on Nicki Minaj outfit?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8_zIrpHKhO/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_...