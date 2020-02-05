Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Beefing On Social Media

Nicki minaj and meek mill had everyone's eyes glued to their timelines today. Nicki made a post on her instagram story this afternoon saying "U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men.subbing meek mill and then she started posting old pictures of her and meek mill with a clown emojji over his face. according to nicki, meek has been making sub tweets about nicki husband kenny petty for a year now. last week we talked about how meek and Mr. and Mrs.Petty were all spotted in the same store and how ended in a shouting match. Well it doesnt look like the drama is over between them. Nicki also talked about how Meek use to beat her and his sister all in front of his mother.But meek mill went striaght to his timeline to clarify everything that happened during his relationship with nicki. WHEW!!! this was all to much for us to handle on our timelines today. Do yall think this is the end of the Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill war?

For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020