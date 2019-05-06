AB's Top Three

1. SZA, The Weeknd & Travi$ Scott - "Power is Power"

Finally, we are given visuals for "Power is Power" by an amazing trio of artists SZA, The Weeknd and Travi$ Scott. Here we see these amazing artists suited up and ready for war in intense visuals reminding us of iconic moments from the Game of Thrones. For you "Thrones Fans", this might be one you will enjoy.

Video of SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott - Power Is Power (Official Video)

2. SmokePurpp - "Repeat"

Trippy,Trippy!! A few of my favorite music videos have some trippy special effects, and these visuals are right up my alley; which is what you would expect from Smokepurpp. The young artist is seen in a diamond-like room, right before the camera quickly cuts to a scene of Smokepurpp in a neon-lit up, back top future type of whip.

Video of Smokepurpp - Repeat (Official Music Video)

3. Offset - Clout ft. Cardi B

I know this video is not new new but I have to include this video right now. The visuals are full of special effects,creepy behaivor, sexy figures, leather, and some smooth dance moves. We can all appreciate a good sexy couple not afraid of showing their playfully side.