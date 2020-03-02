Producer Ny'Asia Nightly Trend:Megan Thee Stallion label will not let her release any new music

Megan Thee Stallion said all she wanted to do was renegotiate her contract but now it turned into a bigger situation and now she can't release any new music.She went to instagram live on Sunday to call out one of the two her record label's she is signed to 1501 claiming they're not allowing her to drop any new music for the time being.Megan says she signed with 1501 when she was about 20 years old and there was a lot in the contract she didn't understand at the time nor knew about.Until she started getting managed by roc nation.megan said she wasn't trying to leave the label just wanted to make a few changes in her contract THAT IT.Is our hot girl summer over?