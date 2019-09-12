@kidfresh937 Throwback Thursday Video Pick

September 12, 2019
Kid Fresh

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

Categories: 
Kid Fresh

In honor of 2Chainz birthday today, my throwback thursday video pick is going to be 2Chainz Im Different. Happy Birthday 2Chainz. check out the video below.

Tags: 
throwback thursday
2Chainz