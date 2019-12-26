@kidfresh937 Chillin @ Hall Hs BBall Game Of The Week vs Platt
@kidfresh937 Live @ Hall Hs BBall Game Of The Week vs Platt Friday 12-20-19
December 26, 2019
Categories:
Hall Hs BBall
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
27 Dec
HS Basketball Game Of The Week: New Fairfield @ New Milford New Milford High School
30 Dec
WWE Monday Night RAW XL Center
31 Dec
First Night Hartford 2020 Bushnell Park
03 Jan
HS Basketball Game Of The Week: Southington @ Enfield Enfield High School
10 Jan
HS Basketball Game Of The Week: Newington @ Windsor Windsor High School