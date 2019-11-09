@kidfresh937 Live Glastonbury Hs Cheerleaders
@kidfresh937 Hs Football Game Of The Week Southington @ Glastonbury Friday 11-08-19
November 9, 2019
Categories:
#buckleupct
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
09 Nov
Mike Epps Funny As Ish Comedy Tour MassMutual Center
10 Nov
Winning Authors Presents Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore Birthday Party Novelle @ Mohegan Sun
12 Nov
Linda Reynolds @ Planet Fitness Bristol Planet Fitness
13 Nov
DJ Buck @ Big Y Derby - Grand Opening Big Y World Class Market
15 Nov
HS Football Game Of The Week: North Haven @ Xavier Xavier High School