Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 08-22-18

@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 08-22-18

August 22, 2018
Kid Fresh
Categories: 
Kid Fresh

8.  Migos (Narcos)

7.  J. Cole (ATM)

6.  Iggy Azalea / Tyga (Kream)

5.  Queen Naija (Medicine)

4.  Travis Scott / Drake (Sicko Mode)

3.  Tyga / Offset (Taste)

2.  Nikki Minaj (Barbie Dreams)

1.  Drake (Non Stop)

Tags: 
Hot 8 Countdown

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki & Future's Tour Canceled WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Post Malone Lands Safely In New York WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Madonna Defends Her Tribute to Aretha Franklin WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Breaking Down The VMAs WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Will Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Blow Up The MTV VMAs? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nick Minaj Has Twitter Meltdown Over Album Sales WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes