Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 08-22-18
@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 08-22-18
August 22, 2018
Categories:
8. Migos (Narcos)
7. J. Cole (ATM)
6. Iggy Azalea / Tyga (Kream)
5. Queen Naija (Medicine)
4. Travis Scott / Drake (Sicko Mode)
3. Tyga / Offset (Taste)
2. Nikki Minaj (Barbie Dreams)
1. Drake (Non Stop)
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
24 Aug
Miguel Live @ Foxwoods Foxwoods Resort Casino
25 Aug
G-Eazy: The Endless Summer Tour Xfinity Theatre
22 Sep
RBRM: Bell Biv Devoe & Bobby Brown Foxwoods Resort Casino
26 Sep
J. Cole KOD Tour XL Center
05 Oct
Nicki Minaj & Future Mohegan Sun