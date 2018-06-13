@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 06-13-18
Boombanging
June 13, 2018
Categories:
8. Jessie Reyez (Body Count)
7. Famous Dex (Japan)
6. Lil' Pump (Esskeetit)
5. Lil' Baby / Drake (Yes Indeed)
4. Childish Gambino (This Is America)
3. Drake (Nice 4 What)
2. Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)
1. Cardi B (I Like It)
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
15 Jun
A Night of Funk & Soul: with Kool & the Gang, Morris Day & the Time, Cameo Foxwoods Resort Casino
16 Jun
Fight Night in the Capital Xfinity Theatre
23 Jun
4th Annual Greater Hartford Latino Fest 2018 Church of the Good Shepherd
23 Jun
LMAO Comedy Night The Lincoln Room
07 Jul
The Off Color Comedy Tour Mohegan Sun