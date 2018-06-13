@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 06-13-18

June 13, 2018
Kid Fresh
8.  Jessie Reyez (Body Count)

7.  Famous Dex (Japan)

6.  Lil' Pump (Esskeetit)

5.  Lil' Baby / Drake (Yes Indeed)

4.  Childish Gambino (This Is America)

3.  Drake (Nice 4 What)

2.  Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)

1.  Cardi B (I Like It)

Hot 8 Countdown