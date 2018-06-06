@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 06-06-18
June 6, 2018
8. Big Boi (All Night)
7. Russ (Back 2 Life)
6. J. Cole (KOD)
5. Cardi B (I Like It)
4. Post Malone / Nikki Minaj (Ball 4 Me)
3. Miguel / J. Cole (Come Thru And Chill)
2. Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)
1. Drake (Nice 4 What)
