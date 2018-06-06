@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 06-06-18

Boombanging

June 6, 2018
Kid Fresh
Kid Fresh

8.  Big Boi (All Night)

7.  Russ (Back 2 Life)

6.  J. Cole (KOD)

5.  Cardi B (I Like It)

4.  Post Malone / Nikki Minaj (Ball 4 Me)

3.  Miguel / J. Cole (Come Thru And Chill)

2.  Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)

1.  Drake (Nice 4 What)

Hot 8 Countdown

