@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 04-18-18
Boombanging
April 18, 2018
8. Blocboy Jb / Drake (Look Alive)
7. Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)
6. Miguel / J. Cole (Come Thru And Chill)
5. Nikki Minaj (Chun Li)
4. Migos (Stir Fry)
3. Tinashe / Offset (No Drama)
2. Cardi B (Be Careful)
1. Drake (Nice 4 What)
