@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 04-18-18

8. Blocboy Jb / Drake (Look Alive)

7. Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)

6. Miguel / J. Cole (Come Thru And Chill)

5. Nikki Minaj (Chun Li)

4. Migos (Stir Fry)

3. Tinashe / Offset (No Drama)

2. Cardi B (Be Careful)

1. Drake (Nice 4 What)