@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 04-18-18

April 18, 2018
8.  Blocboy Jb / Drake (Look Alive)

7.  Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)

6.  Miguel / J. Cole (Come Thru And Chill)

5.  Nikki Minaj (Chun Li)

4.  Migos (Stir Fry)

3.  Tinashe / Offset (No Drama)

2.  Cardi B (Be Careful)

1.  Drake (Nice 4 What)

