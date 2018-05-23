@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Tuesday 05-22-18

Boombanging

May 23, 2018
Kid Fresh
Categories: 
Kid Fresh

8.  J. Cole (KOD)

7.  Jaden Smith (Icon)

6.  Logic (Everyday)

5.  Cardi B (I Like It)

4.  Hoodcelebrity (Walking Trophy)

3.  Childish Gambino (This Is America)

2.  Nikki Minaj (Chun Li)

1.  Drake (Nice 4 What)

Tags: 
Hot 8 Countdown