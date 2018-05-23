@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Tuesday 05-22-18
May 23, 2018
8. J. Cole (KOD)
7. Jaden Smith (Icon)
6. Logic (Everyday)
5. Cardi B (I Like It)
4. Hoodcelebrity (Walking Trophy)
3. Childish Gambino (This Is America)
2. Nikki Minaj (Chun Li)
1. Drake (Nice 4 What)
