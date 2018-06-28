@kidfresh937

Boombanging

June 28, 2018
Kid Fresh
Kid Fresh

8.  Big Boi (All Night)

7.  Snowprah (Yank Riddim)

6.  Nikki Minaj / Ariana Grande (Bed)

5.  Post Malone (Better Now)

4.  Lil' Pump (Esskeetit)

3.  Lil' Baby / Drake (Yes Indeed)

2.  The Carters (Ape.....)

1.  Cardi B (I Like It)

Hot 8 Countdown

