@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 06-14-18

June 14, 2018
Kid Fresh
8.  Russ (Back 2 Life)

7.  Post Malone / Nikki Minaj (Ball 4 Me)

6.  Big Boi (All Night)

5.  Lil' Pump (Esskeetit)

4.  Neyo / Stefflon Don (Push Back)

3.  J. Cole (KOD)

2.  Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)

1.  Cardi B (I Like It)

Hot 8 Countdown