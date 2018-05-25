@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 05-24-18
Boombanging
May 25, 2018
Categories:
8. Big Boi (All Night)
7. Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)
6. Weekend (Call Out My Name)
5. Nikki Minaj (Chun Li)
4. Cardi B (I Like It)
3. Kanye West (Lift Yourself)
2. Migos / Drake (Walk It Talk It)
1. Childish Gambino (This Is America)
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Jun
FREE First-Time Home Buyer Expo Goodwin College, Main Auditorium
07 Jun
The Championship Tour Xfinity Theatre
09 Jun
Fight For Glory 2018 PAL Center
10 Jun
National Children's Day Out Event Waterville Park
10 Jun