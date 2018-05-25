@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 05-24-18

May 25, 2018
Kid Fresh
8.  Big Boi (All Night)

7.  Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)

6.  Weekend (Call Out My Name)

5.  Nikki Minaj (Chun Li)

4.  Cardi B (I Like It)

3.  Kanye West (Lift Yourself)

2.  Migos / Drake (Walk It Talk It)

1.  Childish Gambino (This Is America)

Hot 8 Countdown