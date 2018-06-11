@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Monday 06-11-18

Boombanging

June 11, 2018
Kid Fresh
Categories: 
Kid Fresh

8.  Big Boi (All Night)

7.  Lil' Baby / Drake (Yes Indeed)

6.  Lil' Pump (Esskeetit)

5.  Khalid (Love Lies)

4.  Nikki Minaj (Chun Li)

3.  Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)

2.  Childish Gambino (This Is America)

1.  Cardi B (I Like It)

Tags: 
Hot 8 Countdown