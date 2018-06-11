@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Monday 06-11-18
Boombanging
June 11, 2018
8. Big Boi (All Night)
7. Lil' Baby / Drake (Yes Indeed)
6. Lil' Pump (Esskeetit)
5. Khalid (Love Lies)
4. Nikki Minaj (Chun Li)
3. Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)
2. Childish Gambino (This Is America)
1. Cardi B (I Like It)
