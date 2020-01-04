@kidfresh937 Hs Basketball Game Of The Week Southington @ Enfield
@kidfresh937 Chillin With @enfieldcheer Friday 01-03-20
January 4, 2020
Categories:
@enfieldcheer
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
10 Jan
HS Basketball Game Of The Week: Newington @ Windsor Windsor High School
17 Jan
Snoop Dogg: I Wanna Thank Me Tour Toyota Oakdale Theatre
19 Jan
J.I. Toad's Place
19 Jan
LOL Comedy Bash Hartford Funny Bone
24 Jan
HS Basketball Game Of The Week: Windsor @ Bloomfield Bloomfield High School