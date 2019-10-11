@kidfresh937 Chillin With My Spartan Football Squad
@kidfresh937 In The Studio With Maloney Hs Football Squad Wednesday 10-09-19
October 11, 2019
Categories:
#buckleupct
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
11 Oct
11 Oct
Young Thug & Machine Gun Kelly XFinity Theatre
18 Oct
HS Football Game Of The Week: Norwich Free Academy @ West Haven West Haven High School
19 Oct
Rick Ross and Jeezy Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
25 Oct
HS Football Game Of The Week: Glastonbury @ New Britain New Britain High School