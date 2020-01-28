Nicki Minaj and her husband gets into a loud shouting match with Meek Mill

over the grammy weekend a video of nicki and meek mill running into each other in a store out in LA went viral. In the video you can see things did not go well all you hear his nicki husband kenny and meek mill and nicki yelling at each other. Apparently meek mill started with giving kenny and nicki a nasty stare when they entered the store, when nicki husband started yelling meek said lets go talk in private and kenny was not going for it. This all went down friday at a clothing store called Maxfield in West Hollywood.